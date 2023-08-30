Morgan Stanley Maintains Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 183.52% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kymera Therapeutics is 55.74. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 183.52% from its latest reported closing price of 19.66.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kymera Therapeutics is 75MM, an increase of 44.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 374 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kymera Therapeutics. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 8.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KYMR is 0.17%, a decrease of 21.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.97% to 61,506K shares. The put/call ratio of KYMR is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 5,858K shares representing 10.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,007K shares representing 9.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,667K shares, representing an increase of 6.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KYMR by 74.83% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,823K shares representing 8.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,291K shares, representing an increase of 11.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KYMR by 16.78% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 4,739K shares representing 8.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 4,375K shares representing 7.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,880K shares, representing an increase of 34.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KYMR by 25.39% over the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kymera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the field of targeted protein degradation, a transformative new approach to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera’s Pegasus™ targeted protein degradation platform harnesses the body’s natural protein recycling machinery to degrade disease-causing proteins, with a focus on undrugged nodes in validated pathways currently inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera is accelerating drug discovery with an unmatched ability to target and degrade the most intractable of proteins, and advance new treatment options for patients. Kymera’s initial programs are IRAK4, IRAKIMiD, and STAT3, which each address high impact targets within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, providing the opportunity to treat a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.