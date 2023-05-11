Morgan Stanley Maintains Kornit Digital (KRNT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.47% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kornit Digital is 30.60. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 54.47% from its latest reported closing price of 19.81.

The projected annual revenue for Kornit Digital is 284MM, an increase of 20.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kornit Digital. This is a decrease of 87 owner(s) or 25.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRNT is 0.18%, a decrease of 10.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.51% to 55,122K shares. The put/call ratio of KRNT is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 4,692K shares representing 9.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,600K shares, representing a decrease of 19.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRNT by 60.61% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 4,248K shares representing 8.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,397K shares, representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRNT by 75,655.41% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 4,145K shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,273K shares, representing an increase of 21.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRNT by 10.91% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 3,531K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,298K shares, representing an increase of 6.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRNT by 13.45% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 2,478K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,349K shares, representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRNT by 14.35% over the last quarter.

Kornit Digital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kornit Digital develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. Kornit delivers complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software and after-sales support. Leading the digital direct-to-garment and direct-to-fabric printing market with its exclusive eco-friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit caters directly to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornit's technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: Digitally printing with a single ink set onto multiple types of fabric with no additional finishing processes. Founded in 2002, Kornit Digital is a global company, headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific, and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide.

