Morgan Stanley Maintains Kore Group Holdings (KORE) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Kore Group Holdings (NYSE:KORE) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 375.13% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kore Group Holdings is 5.56. The forecasts range from a low of 1.52 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 375.13% from its latest reported closing price of 1.17.

The projected annual revenue for Kore Group Holdings is 288MM, an increase of 8.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 131 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kore Group Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KORE is 0.02%, a decrease of 45.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.56% to 24,806K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kim holds 10,000K shares representing 13.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mudrick Capital Management holds 2,117K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,956K shares, representing a decrease of 86.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KORE by 49.69% over the last quarter.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management holds 1,598K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company holds 1,344K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fortress Investment Group holds 1,111K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kore Group Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission-critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes.

