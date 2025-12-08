Morgan Stanley Maintains Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (NYSE:KNX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.55% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings is $54.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 6.55% from its latest reported closing price of $51.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings is 7,716MM, an increase of 3.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 904 funds or institutions reporting positions in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings. This is an decrease of 44 owner(s) or 4.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNX is 0.23%, an increase of 7.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.60% to 190,152K shares. The put/call ratio of KNX is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,450K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,033K shares , representing a decrease of 34.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNX by 90.92% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 8,496K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,420K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNX by 37.80% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 5,740K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,279K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,279K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNX by 4.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,966K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,861K shares , representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNX by 7.30% over the last quarter.

