Morgan Stanley Maintains Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc - (KNX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc - (NYSE:KNX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.40% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc - is 66.46. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.40% from its latest reported closing price of 60.75.

The projected annual revenue for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc - is 7,268MM, an increase of 6.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1054 funds or institutions reporting positions in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNX is 0.31%, an increase of 23.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.77% to 166,940K shares. The put/call ratio of KNX is 2.99, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,706K shares representing 9.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,666K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNX by 6.96% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,958K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,962K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNX by 3.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,733K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,640K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNX by 1.68% over the last quarter.

VWNDX - Vanguard Windsor Fund Investor Shares holds 4,109K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,151K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNX by 1.54% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,001K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,933K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNX by 5.41% over the last quarter.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Swift Transportation Inc. is a provider of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services using a nationwide network of business units and terminals in the United States and Mexico to serve customers throughout North America. In addition to operating the country's largest tractor fleet, Swift also contracts with third-party equipment providers to provide a broad range of truckload services to its customers while creating quality driving jobs for our driving associates and successful business opportunities for independent contractors.

