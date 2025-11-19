Morgan Stanley Maintains Klarna Group (KLAR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.22% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Klarna Group is $50.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 58.22% from its latest reported closing price of $31.63 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 155 funds or institutions reporting positions in Klarna Group. This is an increase of 151 owner(s) or 3,775.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of KLAR is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sc Us holds 55,029K shares representing 14.59% ownership of the company.

Softbank Group holds 15,400K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company.

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 14,470K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,518K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 8,284K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company.

