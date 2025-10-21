Morgan Stanley Maintains KKR (KKR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of KKR (NYSE:KKR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.97% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for KKR is $168.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $135.40 to a high of $196.35. The average price target represents an increase of 39.97% from its latest reported closing price of $120.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for KKR is 9,332MM, a decrease of 56.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,205 funds or institutions reporting positions in KKR. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KKR is 0.44%, an increase of 6.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.81% to 681,414K shares. The put/call ratio of KKR is 1.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 31,773K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,702K shares , representing an increase of 9.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 11.59% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 23,746K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,979K shares , representing an increase of 15.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 81.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,491K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,039K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 4.87% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 19,847K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,082K shares , representing an increase of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 82.76% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 19,360K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,380K shares , representing an increase of 5.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 14.18% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.