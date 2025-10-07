Morgan Stanley Maintains Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.53% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kinsale Capital Group is $514.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $452.48 to a high of $588.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.53% from its latest reported closing price of $473.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kinsale Capital Group is 1,497MM, a decrease of 13.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,078 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinsale Capital Group. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNSL is 0.34%, an increase of 17.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.86% to 26,793K shares. The put/call ratio of KNSL is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 1,764K shares representing 7.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,739K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNSL by 6.92% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 915K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 721K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 721K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNSL by 6.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 713K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 700K shares , representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNSL by 9.64% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 594K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 582K shares , representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNSL by 9.54% over the last quarter.

