Morgan Stanley Maintains Kinder Morgan (KMI) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.76% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kinder Morgan is $31.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 12.76% from its latest reported closing price of $28.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kinder Morgan is 18,748MM, an increase of 17.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,574 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinder Morgan. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMI is 0.44%, an increase of 1.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.08% to 1,693,922K shares. The put/call ratio of KMI is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 60,689K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,630K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMI by 6.43% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 54,873K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,711K shares , representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMI by 6.47% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 52,584K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,869K shares , representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMI by 5.38% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 51,849K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,250K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMI by 50.74% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 39,551K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

