Morgan Stanley Maintains Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.14% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Keysight Technologies is 194.56. The forecasts range from a low of 180.79 to a high of $218.40. The average price target represents an increase of 31.14% from its latest reported closing price of 148.37.

The projected annual revenue for Keysight Technologies is 5,810MM, an increase of 4.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1770 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keysight Technologies. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 2.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEYS is 0.33%, a decrease of 0.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.38% to 166,673K shares. The put/call ratio of KEYS is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,425K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,351K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEYS by 1.79% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,229K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,225K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEYS by 4.50% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,155K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,132K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEYS by 0.41% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,133K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,079K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEYS by 1.48% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,962K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,946K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEYS by 0.21% over the last quarter.

Keysight Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020.

