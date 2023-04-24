News & Insights

Stocks
KEYS

Morgan Stanley Maintains Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

April 24, 2023 — 02:01 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.14% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Keysight Technologies is 194.56. The forecasts range from a low of 180.79 to a high of $218.40. The average price target represents an increase of 31.14% from its latest reported closing price of 148.37.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Keysight Technologies is 5,810MM, an increase of 4.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1770 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keysight Technologies. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 2.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEYS is 0.33%, a decrease of 0.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.38% to 166,673K shares. KEYS / Keysight Technologies Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of KEYS is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KEYS / Keysight Technologies Inc Shares Held by Institutions

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,425K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,351K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEYS by 1.79% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,229K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,225K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEYS by 4.50% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,155K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,132K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEYS by 0.41% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,133K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,079K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEYS by 1.48% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,962K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,946K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEYS by 0.21% over the last quarter.

Keysight Technologies Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020.

See all Keysight Technologies regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KEYS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.