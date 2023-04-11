Morgan Stanley Maintains Kellogg (K) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Kellogg (NYSE:K) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.97% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kellogg is $73.86. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 8.97% from its latest reported closing price of $67.78.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kellogg is $15,767MM, an increase of 2.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.24.

Kellogg Declares $0.59 Dividend

On February 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share ($2.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.59 per share.

At the current share price of $67.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.48%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.54%, the lowest has been 3.00%, and the highest has been 4.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.24 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.84. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SUSL - iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF holds 43K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing a decrease of 7.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in K by 4.38% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - U.S. Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 55K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RUFF - Alpha Dog ETF holds 27K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 31.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in K by 53.62% over the last quarter.

FSTA - Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF holds 127K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares, representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in K by 12.40% over the last quarter.

West Family Investments holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1697 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kellogg. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 3.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to K is 0.33%, an increase of 10.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.06% to 312,220K shares. The put/call ratio of K is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

Kellogg Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kellogg Company strives to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Company's beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®,RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. Kellogg is also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform.

See all Kellogg regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.