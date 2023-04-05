Morgan Stanley Maintains JPMorgan Chase & (JPM) Overweight Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of JPMorgan Chase & with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.30% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for JPMorgan Chase & is $159.62. The forecasts range from a low of $133.32 to a high of $198.45. The average price target represents an increase of 24.30% from its latest reported closing price of $128.42.

The projected annual revenue for JPMorgan Chase & is $142,687MM, an increase of 26.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $13.00.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orleans Capital Management holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Close Asset Management holds 29K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing a decrease of 19.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 0.63% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 30,484K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,829K shares, representing an increase of 41.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 115.35% over the last quarter.

INUTX - Columbia Dividend Opportunity Fund holds 575K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 725K shares, representing a decrease of 26.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 11.51% over the last quarter.

FBBAX - First Foundation Total Return Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 95.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 37.29% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5059 funds or institutions reporting positions in JPMorgan Chase &. This is an increase of 231 owner(s) or 4.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JPM is 1.09%, an increase of 7.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.62% to 2,365,720K shares. The put/call ratio of JPM is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

JPMorgan Chase & Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.4 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands.

