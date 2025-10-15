Morgan Stanley Maintains JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.76% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for JPMorgan Chase is $316.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $241.51 to a high of $367.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.76% from its latest reported closing price of $302.08 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for JPMorgan Chase is 147,798MM, a decrease of 11.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6,365 funds or institutions reporting positions in JPMorgan Chase. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 1.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JPM is 1.34%, an increase of 7.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.21% to 2,301,647K shares. The put/call ratio of JPM is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 87,961K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 88,339K shares , representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 4.99% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 77,585K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,692K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 4.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 61,129K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,829K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 5.78% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 53,873K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,586K shares , representing an increase of 11.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 21.18% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 35,512K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.