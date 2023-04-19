Morgan Stanley Maintains Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.43% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Johnson & Johnson is $182.78. The forecasts range from a low of $162.61 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.43% from its latest reported closing price of $162.57.

The projected annual revenue for Johnson & Johnson is $98,624MM, an increase of 2.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.50.

Johnson & Johnson Declares $1.19 Dividend

On April 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.19 per share ($4.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 23, 2023 will receive the payment on June 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.13 per share.

At the current share price of $162.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.93%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.67%, the lowest has been 2.28%, and the highest has been 3.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.55 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.93. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Walter Public Investments holds 43K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares, representing a decrease of 104.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 38,809.22% over the last quarter.

Evermay Wealth Management holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 12.56% over the last quarter.

Karpas Strategies holds 134K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 0.12% over the last quarter.

Cetera Advisor Networks holds 361K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares, representing an increase of 17.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 14.94% over the last quarter.

Tilson Financial Group holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5223 funds or institutions reporting positions in Johnson & Johnson. This is an increase of 131 owner(s) or 2.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JNJ is 0.91%, a decrease of 29.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 2,018,183K shares. The put/call ratio of JNJ is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

Johnson & Johnson Background Information

Johnson & Johnson believes good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That’s why for more than 130 years, Johnson & Johnson has aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world’s largest and most broadly-based healthcare company, Johnson & Johnson is committed to using its reach and size for good. Johnson & Johnson strives to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. Johnson & Johnson is blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

