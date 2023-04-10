Morgan Stanley Maintains Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.22% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Johnson & Johnson is $182.78. The forecasts range from a low of $162.61 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 11.22% from its latest reported closing price of $164.34.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Johnson & Johnson is $98,624MM, an increase of 3.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sanford Advisory Services holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Aire Advisors holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 6.06% over the last quarter.

Ellsworth Advisors holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 9.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Capital Fund Management holds 320K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing an increase of 80.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 365.56% over the last quarter.

PRUDENTIAL SERIES FUND - CONSERVATIVE BALANCED PORTFOLIO Class I holds 91K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 2.33% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Johnson & Johnson. This is an increase of 155 owner(s) or 3.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JNJ is 0.82%, a decrease of 36.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.39% to 2,016,137K shares. The put/call ratio of JNJ is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

Johnson & Johnson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Johnson & Johnson believes good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That’s why for more than 130 years, Johnson & Johnson has aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world’s largest and most broadly-based healthcare company, Johnson & Johnson is committed to using its reach and size for good. Johnson & Johnson strives to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. Johnson & Johnson is blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

See all Johnson & Johnson regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.