Morgan Stanley Maintains Joby Aviation (JOBY) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.88% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Joby Aviation is $11.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 31.88% from its latest reported closing price of $17.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Joby Aviation is 175MM, an increase of 178,277.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 575 funds or institutions reporting positions in Joby Aviation. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 9.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JOBY is 0.66%, an increase of 5.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.92% to 527,952K shares. The put/call ratio of JOBY is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Toyota Motor holds 128,454K shares representing 15.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,753K shares , representing an increase of 38.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JOBY by 93.71% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 52,825K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,877K shares , representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JOBY by 47.05% over the last quarter.

Capricorn Investment Group holds 40,361K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Uber Technologies holds 21,995K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,565K shares , representing a decrease of 16.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JOBY by 54.32% over the last quarter.

Intel holds 18,416K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

