Morgan Stanley Maintains JFrog (FROG) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.78% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for JFrog is 29.58. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 0.78% from its latest reported closing price of 29.35.

The projected annual revenue for JFrog is 366MM, an increase of 17.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 304 funds or institutions reporting positions in JFrog. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FROG is 0.50%, an increase of 5.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.45% to 72,188K shares. The put/call ratio of FROG is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gemini Israel Funds IV holds 8,577K shares representing 8.42% ownership of the company.

Insight Holdings Group holds 5,022K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,854K shares, representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 101,960.26% over the last quarter.

Eminence Capital holds 4,093K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,466K shares, representing an increase of 39.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 17.34% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,262K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,781K shares, representing an increase of 14.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 0.21% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,668K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,693K shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 85.31% over the last quarter.

JFrog Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JFrog is on a mission to enable continuous updates through liquid software, empowering developers to code high-quality applications that securely flow to end-users with zero downtime. JFrog is the creator of Artifactory, the heart of the end-to-end Universal DevOps platform for automating, managing, securing, distributing, and monitoring all types of technologies. JFrog products are available as open-source, on-premise, and on the cloud on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. As a leading universal, highly available enterprise DevOps solution, the JFrog platform empowers customers with trusted and expedited software releases from code-to-production. JFrog is trusted by more than 5,600 customers, and top global brands depend on JFrog to manage their binaries for their mission-critical applications. JFrog is privately held with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

