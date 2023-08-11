Morgan Stanley Maintains Janus International Group Inc - (JBI) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Janus International Group Inc - (NYSE:JBI) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.97% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Janus International Group Inc - is 14.50. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 25.97% from its latest reported closing price of 11.51.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Janus International Group Inc - is 1,050MM, a decrease of 1.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 332 funds or institutions reporting positions in Janus International Group Inc -. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 5.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBI is 0.29%, a decrease of 6.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.22% to 150,916K shares. The put/call ratio of JBI is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clearlake Capital Group holds 52,125K shares representing 35.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 10,329K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,821K shares, representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBI by 8.57% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 6,479K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,329K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBI by 0.14% over the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 5,500K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bamco holds 5,500K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,500K shares, representing an increase of 54.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBI by 103.71% over the last quarter.

Janus International Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Janus International Group, Inc. (www.JanusIntl.com) is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions, including: roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. The Janus team operates out of several U.S. locations and six locations internationally.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.