Morgan Stanley Maintains Jamf Holding (JAMF) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Jamf Holding (NasdaqGS:JAMF) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.21% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Jamf Holding is $12.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.21% from its latest reported closing price of $13.02 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Jamf Holding is 831MM, an increase of 20.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 375 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jamf Holding. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 4.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JAMF is 0.24%, an increase of 4.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.19% to 133,663K shares. The put/call ratio of JAMF is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vista Equity Partners Management holds 45,359K shares representing 34.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,172K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,695K shares , representing a decrease of 87.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAMF by 42.11% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 4,602K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,926K shares , representing a decrease of 7.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAMF by 39.18% over the last quarter.

Summit Partners L P holds 4,475K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 4,328K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

