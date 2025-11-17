Morgan Stanley Maintains Jackson Financial (JXN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.87% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Jackson Financial is $114.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $134.40. The average price target represents an increase of 25.87% from its latest reported closing price of $90.60 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Jackson Financial is 6,619MM, an increase of 32.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 20.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 859 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jackson Financial. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 2.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JXN is 0.23%, an increase of 7.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.72% to 70,794K shares. The put/call ratio of JXN is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,291K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,158K shares , representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 0.39% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 1,965K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,699K shares , representing an increase of 13.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 11.68% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,797K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,085K shares , representing a decrease of 16.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 79.25% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,748K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,722K shares , representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 0.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,720K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,739K shares , representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 45.50% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.