Morgan Stanley Maintains Jackson Financial Inc - (JXN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 18, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Jackson Financial Inc - (NYSE:JXN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.02% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jackson Financial Inc - is 38.56. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.02% from its latest reported closing price of 33.52.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Jackson Financial Inc - is 6,529MM, an increase of 23.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 587 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jackson Financial Inc -. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JXN is 0.30%, a decrease of 8.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.08% to 72,646K shares. The put/call ratio of JXN is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 4,186K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,082K shares, representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 9.59% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,170K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,157K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 23.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,564K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,254K shares, representing an increase of 12.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 12.92% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 2,497K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,503K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 4.91% over the last quarter.

DODWX - Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund holds 2,411K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jackson Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jackson Financial Inc. (Jackson) is committed to helping Americans grow and protect their retirement savings and income to enable them to pursue financial freedom for life. Jackson is uniquely positioned in its markets because of its differentiated products and its well-known brand among distributors and advisors. Its market leadership is supported by its efficient and scalable operating platform and industry-leading distribution network. Jackson believes these core strengths will enable us to grow profitably as an aging U.S. population transitions into retirement.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.