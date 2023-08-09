Morgan Stanley Maintains Jackson Financial Inc - (JXN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Jackson Financial Inc - (NYSE:JXN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.93% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jackson Financial Inc - is 38.56. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.93% from its latest reported closing price of 32.42.

The projected annual revenue for Jackson Financial Inc - is 6,529MM, an increase of 23.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.72.

Jackson Financial Inc - Declares $0.62 Dividend

On May 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share ($2.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 received the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.62 per share.

At the current share price of $32.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.65%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.28%, the lowest has been 4.69%, and the highest has been 9.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.40 (n=67).

The current dividend yield is 0.26 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -5.96. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.14%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 593 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jackson Financial Inc -. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JXN is 0.32%, a decrease of 4.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.90% to 70,975K shares. The put/call ratio of JXN is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 4,186K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,082K shares, representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 9.59% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,157K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,104K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 1.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,564K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,254K shares, representing an increase of 12.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 12.92% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 2,497K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,503K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 4.91% over the last quarter.

DODWX - Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund holds 2,411K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jackson Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jackson Financial Inc. (Jackson) is committed to helping Americans grow and protect their retirement savings and income to enable them to pursue financial freedom for life. Jackson is uniquely positioned in its markets because of its differentiated products and its well-known brand among distributors and advisors. Its market leadership is supported by its efficient and scalable operating platform and industry-leading distribution network. Jackson believes these core strengths will enable us to grow profitably as an aging U.S. population transitions into retirement.

