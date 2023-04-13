Morgan Stanley Maintains Jackson Financial Inc - (JXN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Jackson Financial Inc - (NYSE:JXN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.87% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jackson Financial Inc - is $43.04. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 16.87% from its latest reported closing price of $36.83.

The projected annual revenue for Jackson Financial Inc - is $6,529MM, a decrease of 55.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $17.72.

Jackson Financial Inc - Declares $0.62 Dividend

On February 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share ($2.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 received the payment on March 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.55 per share.

At the current share price of $36.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.73%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.98%, the lowest has been 4.69%, and the highest has been 9.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.35 (n=52).

The current dividend yield is 0.18 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Schubert & holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 30.77%.

UWM - ProShares Ultra Russell2000 holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 32.31% over the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 104K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 72.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 354.90% over the last quarter.

Ruffer LLP holds 1,302K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,127K shares, representing an increase of 13.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 38.39% over the last quarter.

VRTTX - Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 7.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 16.29% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 578 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jackson Financial Inc -. This is an increase of 99 owner(s) or 20.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JXN is 0.32%, an increase of 55.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.68% to 74,067K shares. The put/call ratio of JXN is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

Jackson Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jackson Financial Inc. (Jackson) is committed to helping Americans grow and protect their retirement savings and income to enable them to pursue financial freedom for life. Jackson is uniquely positioned in its markets because of its differentiated products and its well-known brand among distributors and advisors. Its market leadership is supported by its efficient and scalable operating platform and industry-leading distribution network. Jackson believes these core strengths will enable us to grow profitably as an aging U.S. population transitions into retirement.

