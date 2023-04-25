News & Insights

Morgan Stanley Maintains IVERIC bio (ISEE) Overweight Recommendation

April 25, 2023 — 09:15 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.56% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for IVERIC bio is 32.47. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 2.56% from its latest reported closing price of 31.66.

The projected annual revenue for IVERIC bio is 13MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 472 funds or institutions reporting positions in IVERIC bio. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 13.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISEE is 0.36%, an increase of 12.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.38% to 162,633K shares. ISEE / IVERIC bio Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of ISEE is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ISEE / IVERIC bio Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Deep Track Capital holds 7,878K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,000K shares, representing an increase of 11.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISEE by 23.13% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 6,750K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,900K shares, representing an increase of 12.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISEE by 10.45% over the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 5,141K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,878K shares, representing an increase of 24.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISEE by 6.90% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,844K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,446K shares, representing an increase of 28.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISEE by 64.69% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,554K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,113K shares, representing a decrease of 12.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISEE by 1.33% over the last quarter.

IVERIC bio Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

IVERIC bio is a science-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel treatment options for retinal diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The Company is currently developing both therapeutic product candidates for age-related retinal diseases and gene therapy product candidates for orphan inherited retinal diseases.

