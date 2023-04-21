Morgan Stanley Maintains Iridium Communications (IRDM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.78% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Iridium Communications is $65.54. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 0.78% from its latest reported closing price of $65.03.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Iridium Communications is $768MM, an increase of 1.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.18.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pinnacle Holdings holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRDM by 7.11% over the last quarter.

USVM - VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRDM by 33.28% over the last quarter.

PBQAX - PGIM Jennison Blend Fund holds 30K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Hancock Whitney holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRDM by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Exchange Traded Concepts holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 757 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iridium Communications. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 6.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRDM is 0.35%, an increase of 0.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.84% to 139,240K shares. The put/call ratio of IRDM is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

Iridium Communications Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2019, the company completed a generational upgrade of its satellite network and launched its new specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A.

See all Iridium Communications regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.