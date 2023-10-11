Morgan Stanley Maintains iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.06% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for iRhythm Technologies is 139.17. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 66.06% from its latest reported closing price of 83.81.

The projected annual revenue for iRhythm Technologies is 504MM, an increase of 11.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 485 funds or institutions reporting positions in iRhythm Technologies. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRTC is 0.24%, a decrease of 12.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.05% to 40,891K shares. The put/call ratio of IRTC is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sands Capital Management holds 2,387K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,418K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 21.77% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,288K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,749K shares, representing an increase of 23.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 3.34% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1,603K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,373K shares, representing an increase of 14.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 4.03% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,454K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,289K shares, representing an increase of 11.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 10.21% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,237K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,173K shares, representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 20.86% over the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Background Information

iRhythm Technologies Background Information

iRhythm is a leading digital health care company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed. The company combines wearable biosensor devices worn for up to 14 days and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms that distill data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company believes improvements in arrhythmia detection and characterization have the potential to change clinical management of patients.

