Morgan Stanley Maintains Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.27% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ionis Pharmaceuticals is $47.71. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 29.27% from its latest reported closing price of $36.91.

The projected annual revenue for Ionis Pharmaceuticals is $678MM, an increase of 15.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.60.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Signaturefd holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 7.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IONS by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Grandfield & Dodd holds 31K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 7.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IONS by 99.92% over the last quarter.

WELLS FARGO MASTER TRUST - Wells Fargo Factor Enhanced Large Cap Portfolio holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TIEIX - TIAA-CREF Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 132K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 23.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IONS by 34.44% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 710 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ionis Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IONS is 0.20%, a decrease of 12.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.30% to 145,311K shares. The put/call ratio of IONS is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Background Information

For more than 30 years, Ionis has been the leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with its novel antisense technology. Ionis currently has three marketed medicines and a premier late-stage pipeline highlighted by industry-leading neurological and cardiometabolic franchises. Its scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on it, which fuels its vision of becoming one of the most successful biotechnology companies.

