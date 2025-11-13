Morgan Stanley Maintains Invitation Homes (INVH) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.59% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Invitation Homes is $36.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 26.59% from its latest reported closing price of $28.91 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Invitation Homes is 2,659MM, a decrease of 1.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invitation Homes. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INVH is 0.35%, an increase of 9.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.45% to 715,703K shares. The put/call ratio of INVH is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 69,865K shares representing 11.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,825K shares , representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVH by 3.82% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 51,646K shares representing 8.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,641K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,834K shares , representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVH by 11.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,735K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,408K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVH by 14.54% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 17,446K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,221K shares , representing a decrease of 4.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVH by 62.52% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.