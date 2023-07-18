Morgan Stanley Maintains Interpublic Group Of Cos. (IPG) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Interpublic Group Of Cos. (NYSE:IPG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.29% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Interpublic Group Of Cos. is 41.62. The forecasts range from a low of 37.37 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 3.29% from its latest reported closing price of 40.29.

The projected annual revenue for Interpublic Group Of Cos. is 9,459MM, an increase of 0.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.65.

Interpublic Group Of Cos. Declares $0.31 Dividend

On May 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 6, 2023 received the payment on June 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

At the current share price of $40.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.08%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.04%, the lowest has been 2.79%, and the highest has been 7.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.93 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.04 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1466 funds or institutions reporting positions in Interpublic Group Of Cos.. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPG is 0.27%, an increase of 10.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.35% to 434,623K shares. The put/call ratio of IPG is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 14,127K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,772K shares, representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPG by 87.36% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 13,934K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,129K shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPG by 3.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,921K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,799K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPG by 4.29% over the last quarter.

Black Creek Investment Management holds 10,797K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,362K shares, representing a decrease of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPG by 8.29% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 10,064K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,948K shares, representing an increase of 11.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPG by 88.92% over the last quarter.

Interpublic Group Of Cos. Background Information

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency.

