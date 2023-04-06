Morgan Stanley Maintains International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.00% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for International Flavors & Fragrances is $116.52. The forecasts range from a low of $81.81 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 29.00% from its latest reported closing price of $90.32.

The projected annual revenue for International Flavors & Fragrances is $12,728MM, an increase of 2.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances Declares $0.81 Dividend

On March 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.81 per share ($3.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 24, 2023 received the payment on April 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.81 per share.

At the current share price of $90.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.59%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.43%, the lowest has been 1.93%, and the highest has been 3.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.93 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Advisory holds 53K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing a decrease of 11.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 99.95% over the last quarter.

DTD - WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund N holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 18.63% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 15.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 99.95% over the last quarter.

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL SERIES FUND INC - Equity Income Portfolio holds 45K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Tilly Financial holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 54.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 32.62% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1480 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Flavors & Fragrances. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 2.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFF is 0.34%, a decrease of 6.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.08% to 259,964K shares. The put/call ratio of IFF is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

International Flavors & Fragrances Background Information



IFF uses Uncommon Sense to create what the world needs. As a collective of unconventional thinkers and creators, the Company puts science and artistry to work to create unique and unexpected scents, tastes, experiences and ingredients for the products its world craves.

