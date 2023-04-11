Morgan Stanley Maintains Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.76% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intercontinental Exchange is $131.65. The forecasts range from a low of $118.17 to a high of $176.40. The average price target represents an increase of 23.76% from its latest reported closing price of $106.38.

The projected annual revenue for Intercontinental Exchange is $7,850MM, an increase of 7.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.73.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Exencial Wealth Advisors holds 189K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICE by 1.94% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICE by 3.42% over the last quarter.

Northeast Financial Consultants holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICE by 5.11% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 477K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 456K shares, representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICE by 11.75% over the last quarter.

TCTC Holdings holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICE by 99.91% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intercontinental Exchange. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 3.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICE is 0.50%, an increase of 1.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.58% to 569,377K shares. The put/call ratio of ICE is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

Intercontinental Exchange Background Information

ICE Mortgage Technology, a division of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., combines the innovation and expertise of Ellie Mae, Simplifile and MERS to automate the entire mortgage process from consumer engagement through loan registration and every step and task in between. Ellie Mae, as part of ICE Mortgage Technology, is the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry with solutions that enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality and efficiency.

