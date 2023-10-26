Morgan Stanley Maintains Integra Lifesciences Holdings (IART) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Integra Lifesciences Holdings (NASDAQ:IART) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.56% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Integra Lifesciences Holdings is 48.62. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 37.56% from its latest reported closing price of 35.34.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Integra Lifesciences Holdings is 1,645MM, an increase of 6.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 640 funds or institutions reporting positions in Integra Lifesciences Holdings. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IART is 0.19%, a decrease of 15.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.99% to 89,273K shares. The put/call ratio of IART is 5.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Champlain Investment Partners holds 3,902K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,172K shares, representing a decrease of 32.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IART by 47.14% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,358K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,765K shares, representing a decrease of 41.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IART by 51.83% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,258K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,824K shares, representing a decrease of 17.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IART by 42.68% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,877K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,934K shares, representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IART by 33.04% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,872K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,296K shares, representing a decrease of 14.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IART by 40.88% over the last quarter.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative tissue technologies and neurosurgical solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians, so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Bactiseal®, CerebroFlo®, Certas® Plus, Codman®, CUSA®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, ICP Express®, Integra®, MatriStem UBMTM, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, PriMatrix®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ®, and VersaTru®.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.