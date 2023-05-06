Morgan Stanley Maintains Insulet (PODD) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.49% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Insulet is 346.80. The forecasts range from a low of 294.92 to a high of $393.75. The average price target represents an increase of 5.49% from its latest reported closing price of 328.76.

The projected annual revenue for Insulet is 1,496MM, an increase of 9.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1140 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insulet. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 8.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PODD is 0.41%, a decrease of 1.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.69% to 90,458K shares. The put/call ratio of PODD is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,151K shares representing 8.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,455K shares, representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 12.49% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,611K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,053K shares, representing an increase of 9.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 34.17% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 3,972K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,146K shares, representing a decrease of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 16.73% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,092K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,265K shares, representing a decrease of 5.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 19.33% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 2,365K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,396K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 8.67% over the last quarter.

Insulet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Insulet Corporation , headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas.

