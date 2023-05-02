Morgan Stanley Maintains Innovid (CTV) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Innovid (NYS:CTV) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 180.10% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Innovid is 2.60. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 180.10% from its latest reported closing price of 0.93.

The projected annual revenue for Innovid is 154MM, an increase of 21.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 156 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innovid. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 4.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTV is 0.50%, an increase of 144.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.26% to 76,148K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sc Israel Iv Genpar holds 17,697K shares representing 12.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 8,437K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,883K shares, representing a decrease of 17.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTV by 47.84% over the last quarter.

ION Acquisition Corp GP holds 6,250K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vintage Ventures Advisors holds 5,756K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company.

Phoenix Holdings holds 3,702K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

