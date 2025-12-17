Stocks
Morgan Stanley Maintains Ingram Micro Holding (INGM) Equal-Weight Recommendation

December 17, 2025 — 07:09 pm EST

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Ingram Micro Holding (NYSE:INGM) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.25% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ingram Micro Holding is $26.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 22.25% from its latest reported closing price of $21.61 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 224 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ingram Micro Holding. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INGM is 0.45%, an increase of 12.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.33% to 247,587K shares. INGM / Ingram Micro Holding Corporation Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of INGM is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Platinum Equity Advisors holds 210,953K shares representing 89.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,144K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,488K shares , representing a decrease of 10.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGM by 7.40% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,915K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,860K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGM by 1.57% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 2,750K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,726K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INGM by 23.09% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,453K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,741K shares , representing a decrease of 52.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGM by 53.34% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

