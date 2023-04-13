Morgan Stanley Maintains Incyte (INCY) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.12% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Incyte is $91.04. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $123.90. The average price target represents an increase of 23.12% from its latest reported closing price of $73.94.

The projected annual revenue for Incyte is $3,913MM, an increase of 15.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.11.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMPRX - MidCap Value Fund I R-3 holds 85K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 4.19% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Equity Trust holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 1.38% over the last quarter.

Czech National Bank holds 22K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 13.01% over the last quarter.

Prudential Financial holds 157K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 20.39% over the last quarter.

MIMPX - Global Strategist Portfolio Class I holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 22.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 7.85% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1246 funds or institutions reporting positions in Incyte. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 3.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INCY is 0.22%, a decrease of 1.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.19% to 235,447K shares. The put/call ratio of INCY is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

Incyte Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics.

