Morgan Stanley Maintains Immunocore Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt (IMCR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Immunocore Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:IMCR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 91.92% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Immunocore Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt is $67.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 91.92% from its latest reported closing price of $35.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Immunocore Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt is 228MM, a decrease of 39.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 205 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immunocore Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMCR is 0.19%, an increase of 5.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.22% to 56,285K shares. The put/call ratio of IMCR is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,068K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,052K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMCR by 1.18% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 4,870K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,214K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,132K shares , representing a decrease of 45.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMCR by 31.43% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 3,771K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,679K shares , representing an increase of 28.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMCR by 42.74% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 3,658K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,583K shares , representing a decrease of 25.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMCR by 3.22% over the last quarter.

