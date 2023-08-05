Morgan Stanley Maintains Immuneering Corp (IMRX) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.42% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Immuneering Corp is 19.67. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 88.42% from its latest reported closing price of 10.44.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Immuneering Corp is 0MM, an increase of 350.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immuneering Corp. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 6.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMRX is 0.04%, an increase of 51.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.26% to 12,703K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,458K shares representing 11.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,620K shares, representing a decrease of 4.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMRX by 78.01% over the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 2,386K shares representing 8.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,286K shares, representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMRX by 105.66% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,105K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,141K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMRX by 85.25% over the last quarter.

PRHSX - T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund holds 1,429K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,582K shares, representing a decrease of 10.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMRX by 88.57% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,296K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,295K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMRX by 89.35% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.