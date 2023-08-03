Morgan Stanley Maintains Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.30% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Illinois Tool Works is 246.78. The forecasts range from a low of 184.83 to a high of $295.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.30% from its latest reported closing price of 250.02.

The projected annual revenue for Illinois Tool Works is 15,905MM, a decrease of 1.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.42.

Illinois Tool Works Declares $1.31 Dividend

On May 5, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.31 per share ($5.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 received the payment on July 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.31 per share.

At the current share price of $250.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.10%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.44%, the lowest has been 1.91%, and the highest has been 3.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.32 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.07 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2383 funds or institutions reporting positions in Illinois Tool Works. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 2.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITW is 0.30%, an increase of 5.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.56% to 264,989K shares. The put/call ratio of ITW is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Briar Hall Management holds 26,163K shares representing 8.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,352K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 21,030K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 12,877K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,947K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITW by 3.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,499K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,404K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITW by 3.19% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 7,601K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,580K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITW by 64.36% over the last quarter.

Illinois Tool Works Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $12.6 billion in 2020. The company's seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW's approximately 43,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company's decentralized and entrepreneurial culture.

