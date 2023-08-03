Morgan Stanley Maintains Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.68% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Idexx Laboratories is 574.64. The forecasts range from a low of 505.00 to a high of $630.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.68% from its latest reported closing price of 519.18.

The projected annual revenue for Idexx Laboratories is 3,663MM, an increase of 4.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1974 funds or institutions reporting positions in Idexx Laboratories. This is an increase of 85 owner(s) or 4.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDXX is 0.42%, an increase of 1.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.25% to 84,430K shares. The put/call ratio of IDXX is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 3,378K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,241K shares, representing an increase of 4.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDXX by 21.66% over the last quarter.

Fundsmith LLP holds 2,954K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,444K shares, representing a decrease of 16.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDXX by 0.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,565K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,517K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDXX by 15.37% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,356K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,374K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDXX by 8.79% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,946K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,920K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDXX by 14.93% over the last quarter.

Idexx Laboratories Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index and is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, offering diagnostic and software products and services that deliver solutions and insights to practicing veterinarians around the world. IDEXX products enhance the ability of veterinarians to provide advanced medical care, improve staff efficiency and build more economically successful practices. IDEXX is also a worldwide leader in providing diagnostic tests and information for livestock and poultry and tests for the quality and safety of water and milk and point-of-care and laboratory diagnostics for human medicine. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs more than 9,000 people and offers products to customers in over 175 countries.

