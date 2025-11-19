Morgan Stanley Maintains i3 Verticals (IIIV) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of i3 Verticals (NasdaqGS:IIIV) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.35% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for i3 Verticals is $37.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 45.35% from its latest reported closing price of $25.96 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for i3 Verticals is 467MM, an increase of 119.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 382 funds or institutions reporting positions in i3 Verticals. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 12.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IIIV is 0.26%, an increase of 15.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.40% to 33,175K shares. The put/call ratio of IIIV is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,153K shares representing 13.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,176K shares , representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IIIV by 13.54% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management holds 1,882K shares representing 7.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,888K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IIIV by 35.42% over the last quarter.

AltraVue Capital holds 1,168K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,144K shares , representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IIIV by 1.97% over the last quarter.

Long Path Partners holds 1,040K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management holds 956K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,146K shares , representing a decrease of 19.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IIIV by 1.62% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.