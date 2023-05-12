Morgan Stanley Maintains Hyatt Hotels Corporation - (H) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Hyatt Hotels Corporation - (NYSE:H) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.21% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hyatt Hotels Corporation - is 127.36. The forecasts range from a low of 95.95 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 13.21% from its latest reported closing price of 112.50.

The projected annual revenue for Hyatt Hotels Corporation - is 6,373MM, an increase of 73.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 636 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hyatt Hotels Corporation -. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 4.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to H is 0.33%, an increase of 42.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.56% to 66,736K shares. The put/call ratio of H is 2.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 5,160K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,260K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in H by 13.92% over the last quarter.

BPTRX - Baron Partners Fund holds 3,325K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,138K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,073K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in H by 81.03% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,055K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,130K shares, representing an increase of 30.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in H by 75.27% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 2,306K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,375K shares, representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in H by 35.37% over the last quarter.

Hyatt Hotels Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company offering 20 premier brands. As of September 30, 2020, the Company's portfolio included more than 950 hotel, all-inclusive, and wellness resort properties in 67 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top employees, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, lease, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, and vacation ownership properties, including under the Park Hyatt®,Miraval®,Grand Hyatt®,Alila®,Andaz®,The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®,Destination®,Hyatt Regency®,Hyatt®,Hyatt Ziva™,Hyatt Zilara™,Thompson Hotels®,Hyatt Centric®,Caption by Hyatt,Joie de Vivre®,Hyatt House®,Hyatt Place®,tommie™,UrCove,andHyatt Residence Club® brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt® loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members.

