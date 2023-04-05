Morgan Stanley Maintains Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Overweight Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Huntington Bancshares with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.99% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Huntington Bancshares is $16.14. The forecasts range from a low of $13.64 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 46.99% from its latest reported closing price of $10.98.

The projected annual revenue for Huntington Bancshares is $8,036MM, an increase of 15.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.59.

Huntington Bancshares Declares $0.16 Dividend

On January 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.62 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 20, 2023 received the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $10.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.65%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.47%, the lowest has been 2.83%, and the highest has been 8.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.01 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.16 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Argonautica Private Wealth Management holds 44K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

RTDAX - Multifactor U.S. Equity Fund holds 23K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beacon Pointe Advisors holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 11.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBAN by 17.11% over the last quarter.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund holds 43K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RPBAX - T. Rowe Price Balanced Fund holds 172K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 176K shares, representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBAN by 1.78% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1644 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huntington Bancshares. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 4.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBAN is 0.24%, a decrease of 1.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 1,342,960K shares. The put/call ratio of HBAN is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

Huntington Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 full-service branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides vehicle finance, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states.

