Morgan Stanley Maintains Humana (HUM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Humana (NYSE:HUM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.19% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Humana is 592.90. The forecasts range from a low of 472.68 to a high of $672.00. The average price target represents an increase of 23.19% from its latest reported closing price of 481.30.

The projected annual revenue for Humana is 102,529MM, an increase of 3.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 28.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2223 funds or institutions reporting positions in Humana. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 0.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUM is 0.42%, a decrease of 7.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.47% to 132,484K shares. The put/call ratio of HUM is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,226K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,668K shares, representing a decrease of 6.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 82.28% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,849K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,348K shares, representing a decrease of 7.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 18.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,898K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,869K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 14.39% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,871K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,370K shares, representing a decrease of 12.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 23.48% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 3,478K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Humana Background Information



Humana Inc. is committed to helping its millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Its successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping it create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Its efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

