Morgan Stanley Maintains Humana (HUM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Humana (NYSE:HUM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.02% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Humana is $608.57. The forecasts range from a low of $520.15 to a high of $700.35. The average price target represents an increase of 16.02% from its latest reported closing price of $524.56.

The projected annual revenue for Humana is $102,529MM, an increase of 10.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $28.32.

Humana Declares $0.88 Dividend

On February 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share ($3.54 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.79 per share.

At the current share price of $524.56 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.67%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.68%, the lowest has been 0.56%, and the highest has been 1.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.08 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.05 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.42%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GFCIX - Guggenheim Capital Stewardship Fund Institutional holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 38.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 57.68% over the last quarter.

Kestra Advisory Services holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 20.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 9.91% over the last quarter.

MCF Advisors holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 8.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 99.89% over the last quarter.

BBTSX - Bridge Builder Tax Managed Small holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 11.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 79.74% over the last quarter.

QARP - Xtrackers Russell 1000 US Quality at a Reasonable Price ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 19.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 8.54% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Humana. This is an increase of 146 owner(s) or 6.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUM is 0.48%, a decrease of 6.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.87% to 136,799K shares. The put/call ratio of HUM is 1.58, indicating a bearish outlook.

Humana Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Humana Inc. is committed to helping its millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Its successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping it create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Its efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

