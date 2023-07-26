Morgan Stanley Maintains Hubbell (HUBB) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.86% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hubbell is 293.47. The forecasts range from a low of 252.50 to a high of $346.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.86% from its latest reported closing price of 318.52.

The projected annual revenue for Hubbell is 5,288MM, an increase of 1.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1243 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hubbell. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUBB is 0.30%, an increase of 5.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.18% to 57,385K shares. The put/call ratio of HUBB is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,028K shares representing 9.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,518K shares, representing an increase of 30.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 37.88% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,731K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,582K shares, representing an increase of 5.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 1.33% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,951K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,097K shares, representing a decrease of 7.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 89.37% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,778K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,284K shares, representing an increase of 27.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 35.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,660K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,632K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 2.61% over the last quarter.

Hubbell Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of high quality, reliable electrical and utility solutions for a broad range of customer and end market applications. With 2020 revenues of $4.2 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.



