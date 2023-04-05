Morgan Stanley Maintains Hub Group (HUBG) Equal-Weight Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Hub Group with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.73% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hub Group is $105.45. The forecasts range from a low of $86.86 to a high of $139.65. The average price target represents an increase of 31.73% from its latest reported closing price of $80.05.

The projected annual revenue for Hub Group is $5,436MM, an increase of 1.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BPSIX - Boston Partners Small Cap Value Fund II INSTITUTIONAL holds 52K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing an increase of 28.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBG by 45.60% over the last quarter.

PQBMX - PGIM QMA US Broad Market Index Fund Class R6 holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TSMOX - TIAA-CREF Quant Small holds 42K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing a decrease of 17.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBG by 3.75% over the last quarter.

VIOV - Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value Index Fund ETF Shares holds 92K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBG by 0.97% over the last quarter.

MFUS - PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 6.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBG by 3.14% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 602 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hub Group. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUBG is 0.21%, an increase of 17.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.31% to 38,152K shares. The put/call ratio of HUBG is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

Hub Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hub Group is a world-class supply chain solutions provider that offers multi-modal transportation services throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. As a publicly traded company with approximately $4 billion in revenue, Hub Group's organization of over 4,800 employees delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs.

