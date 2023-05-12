Morgan Stanley Maintains Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.32% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Host Hotels & Resorts is 20.62. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 22.32% from its latest reported closing price of 16.86.

The projected annual revenue for Host Hotels & Resorts is 5,246MM, an increase of 0.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.94.

Host Hotels & Resorts Declares $0.12 Dividend

On February 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $16.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.85%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.99%, the lowest has been 0.57%, and the highest has been 8.84%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.72 (n=156).

The current dividend yield is 0.66 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.44%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1338 funds or institutions reporting positions in Host Hotels & Resorts. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HST is 0.28%, a decrease of 0.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.19% to 868,089K shares. The put/call ratio of HST is 3.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 47,799K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,273K shares, representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HST by 3.29% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,883K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,410K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HST by 10.04% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 25,558K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 25,520K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,400K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HST by 4.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,755K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,319K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HST by 4.76% over the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts Background Information

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an American real estate investment trust that invests in hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures.

