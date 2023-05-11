Morgan Stanley Maintains Home Point Capital (HMPT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.80% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Home Point Capital is 1.94. The forecasts range from a low of 1.26 to a high of $2.62. The average price target represents an increase of 1.80% from its latest reported closing price of 1.91.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Home Point Capital is 237MM, a decrease of 35.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Home Point Capital. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HMPT is 0.09%, a decrease of 16.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.11% to 130,750K shares. The put/call ratio of HMPT is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stone Point Capital holds 127,771K shares representing 92.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 848K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 910K shares, representing a decrease of 7.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMPT by 19.87% over the last quarter.

BOSVX - Omni Small-Cap Value Fund Class N holds 511K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 534K shares, representing a decrease of 4.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMPT by 15.76% over the last quarter.

BOTSX - Omni Tax-Managed Small-Cap Value Fund Class N holds 336K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 376K shares, representing a decrease of 11.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMPT by 23.24% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 180K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMPT by 17.27% over the last quarter.

Home Point Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Home Point Capital is evolving the homebuying and home ownership experience. Home Point Capital’s primary business entity, Home Point Financial Corporation, is a leading mortgage originator and servicer focused on driving financially healthy and successful homeownership. Through additional wholly owned subsidiaries Home Point Mortgage Acceptance Corporation and Home Point Asset Management, the company supports sustainable homeownership as a crucial element of each consumer’s broader journey towards financial security and well-being, delivering a seamless and less stressful homebuying experience. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Homepoint works closely with a nationwide network of more than 5,500 mortgage broker and correspondent partners with deep knowledge and expertise about the communities and customers they serve. Today, Homepoint is the nation’s third-largest wholesale mortgage lender and the 10th-largest non-bank mortgage lender. Home Point Financial Corporation d/b/a Homepoint. NMLS No. 7706 (For licensing information, go to: nmlsconsumeraccess.org). Home Point Financial Corporation does not conduct business under the name,

See all Home Point Capital regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.