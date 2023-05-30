Morgan Stanley Maintains Highwoods Properties (HIW) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.43% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Highwoods Properties is 28.05. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 37.43% from its latest reported closing price of 20.41.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Highwoods Properties is 852MM, an increase of 1.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 707 funds or institutions reporting positions in Highwoods Properties. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIW is 0.18%, a decrease of 3.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.67% to 123,252K shares. The put/call ratio of HIW is 1.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 17,430K shares representing 16.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,250K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIW by 18.04% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,691K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,782K shares, representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIW by 3.34% over the last quarter.

CSRSX - Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Class L holds 4,171K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CSRIX - Cohen & Steers Institutional Realty Shares holds 3,861K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,246K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,249K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIW by 20.74% over the last quarter.

Highwoods Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.